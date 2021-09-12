Bigbom (BBO) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Bigbom has a market cap of $163,199.51 and approximately $64,871.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bigbom Coin Profile

BBO is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

