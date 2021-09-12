BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $16.94

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $16.94 or 0.00037432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $760,779.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001742 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.25 or 0.00931058 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.