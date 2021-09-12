BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.61, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

