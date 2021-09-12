Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

