Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.57.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
