Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Reaches $399.83 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00004763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $399.83 million and $4.06 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

