Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $208,702.34 and $301.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00397551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

