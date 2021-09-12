Blackline Safety Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.28 million.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Insiders sold a total of 35,300 shares of company stock worth $303,963 over the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

