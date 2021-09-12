BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BTZ opened at $15.60 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

