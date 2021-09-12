BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of DSU opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.66.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
