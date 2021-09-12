BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of DSU opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

