BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

EGF opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.