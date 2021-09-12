BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

