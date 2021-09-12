BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BST stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

