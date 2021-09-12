Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDE. Citigroup began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $97,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

