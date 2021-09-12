BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

