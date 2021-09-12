BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited to Issue Dividend of $3.20 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.1987 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $62.24 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.
About BOC Hong Kong
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.