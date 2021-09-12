BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited to Issue Dividend of $3.20 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.1987 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $62.24 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

