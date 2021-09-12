BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.