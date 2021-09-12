Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

BXP stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.