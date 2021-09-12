Bp Plc Buys New Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Lyft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $163,801,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

