Bp Plc Buys Shares of 7,724 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bp Plc bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.