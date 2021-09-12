Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

