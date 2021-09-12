Bp Plc Has $287,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

