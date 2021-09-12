Bp Plc Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $13,231,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $255.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.56. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

