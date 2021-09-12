Bp Plc Has $326,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

