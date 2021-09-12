Bp Plc Has $335,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after buying an additional 151,967 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.