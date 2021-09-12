Bp Plc Sells 2,355 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.3% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 20,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Pentair by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 328,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.