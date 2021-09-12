Bp Plc Sells 633 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

RE stock opened at $255.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.56. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.