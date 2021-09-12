Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.78 ($96.22).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €85.88 ($101.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.53. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

