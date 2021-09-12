Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.78 ($96.22).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €85.88 ($101.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.53. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

