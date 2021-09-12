Bridge Oracle (BRG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $123,035.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00128867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00181443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,922.87 or 1.00956456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.72 or 0.07300250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.62 or 0.00957663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

