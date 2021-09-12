BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,308 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 77.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.