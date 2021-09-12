BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $473.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day moving average of $447.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

