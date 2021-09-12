BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $299.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

