BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

