British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BSC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 61 ($0.80). The stock had a trading volume of 22,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962. The company has a market capitalization of £85.54 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.21. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

