Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on October 5th

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 60.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average is $161.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16.
In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
