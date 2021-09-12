Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on October 5th

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 60.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average is $161.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

