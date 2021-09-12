Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.18. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

FL stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 32.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $38,394,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

