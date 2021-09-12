Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post -$1.78 EPS

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the highest is ($1.48). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

PTCT stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.02. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $70.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

