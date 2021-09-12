Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.34. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $8.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

