Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

