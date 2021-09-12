Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $217.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.16 million and the lowest is $204.84 million. Groupon reported sales of $304.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $987.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $223,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. Groupon has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $647.67 million, a PE ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

