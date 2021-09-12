Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.57. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.96. 88,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,500,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,737,000 after buying an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.