Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.57. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.96. 88,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,500,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,737,000 after buying an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

