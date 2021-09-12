Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $36.25

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,046 shares of company stock worth $1,203,173. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,873,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

