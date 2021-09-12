Brokerages Set DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) PT at €18.10

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

DIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of DIC opened at €15.09 ($17.75) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.01. DIC Asset has a one year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a one year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

