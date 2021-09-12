Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $52.86

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several research firms have commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DCT opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,664 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

