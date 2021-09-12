Brokerages Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) PT at $75.00

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $4,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 74.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 113,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the period. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBRX stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 4,611,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,179. The company has a market cap of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.