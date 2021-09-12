Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price at C$22.63

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.90. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.87 and a 1-year high of C$22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

