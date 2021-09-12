Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.