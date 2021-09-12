Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 54,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,710.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $303,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.