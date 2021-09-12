Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $93.55

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.55, but opened at $96.83. Cardlytics shares last traded at $96.83, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.15.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 26,802 shares worth $2,996,801. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 71.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cardlytics by 105,737.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

