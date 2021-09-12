CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CareDx by 257.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

