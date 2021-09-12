CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 222,280 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMAX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

